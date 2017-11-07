2017 Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department will once again be sponsoring the Toys for Kids program in Rock Springs. For decades the Rock Springs Firefighters have been collecting and sorting toys that are donated by the kind-hearted citizens of our community so that all children are able to receive a Christmas gift.

The Rock Springs Fire Department will begin accepting toy donations November 5. Donations of new toys or monetary donations to support the cause may be dropped off at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters station at 600 College Drive or at the Rock Springs Library at 400 “C” Street. Donations will be accepted at the fire stations until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Please make checks for donations out to “Toys for Kids.”

Anyone who needs assistance in ensuring that their children get a Christmas gift is eligible to participate. In order to equally distribute the toys, you must sign up for the giveaway and schedule an appointment for the day of the giveaway.

The signup for Toys for Kids, and scheduling of appointments for the day of the giveaway, will be at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, on:

Thursday, November 9 from 10:00 A.M. – 2:30 P.M. and from 4:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Tuesday, November 21 from 10:00 A.M. – 2:30 P.M. and from 4:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

A signup will also be held at the Green River Food Bank at 550 Uinta Drive on:

Thursday, December 7 from 10:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

The toy giveaway will be at the Rock Springs Fire Station Headquarters, 600 College Drive, on Saturday, December 16.

Please remember that an appointment is needed. Further information may be obtained by calling the Rock Springs Fire Department at 352-1475.