2017 Scarecrow Challenge Kicks Off To Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s that time of year again when the leave will be turning colors, the air will be getting crisp and scarecrows will be coming out to decorate downtown Rock Springs.

The 2017 Scarecrow Challenge, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters, is now underway and organizers are selling scarecrow frames for our annual fundraiser.

Frames are only $25 each.

Build a scarecrow to represent your business, club or organization, your hobbies, or your amazing family. Organizers only ask that you have fun and be creative. They expect this year to be even more exciting than last year.

The winner receives a trophy, a gift certificate, and bragging rights for an entire year!

Scarecrows will be displayed in downtown Rock Springs from October 21st thru November 1st.

There will be a contest to determine the most creative scarecrow, and the public will judge

the event during the annual Halloween Stroll hosted by the Rock Springs Downtown URA on October 28th in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The winning scarecrow will be featured on next year’s marketing materials and its creators

will receive a trophy, a prize, and of course, bragging rights for the entire year!