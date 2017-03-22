2017 Spring Practice Opened Tuesday for Wyoming Cowboys

LARAMIE – The hashtag for Wyoming Football for the last year has been #BuildingSomethingSpecial. That phrase still rings true as the vision fourth-year Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl has for his Wyoming Football program.

But after listening to the head coach on the first day of 2017 Spring Football you can add the phrase “Taking Another Step Forward”, as that is what Bohl is emphasizing to his players and coaches as they come off a very successful season a year ago.The Cowboys began taking another step forward on the field Tuesday with the first of 15 spring practices. The Pokes practiced for two and half hours on Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium and Bohl met with media at about 6:30 p.m. following completion of his team’s initial practice.

For the first time in Bohl’s four years at Wyoming the Cowboys return their starting quarterback in junior Josh Allen and back-up QB — junior Nick Smith. The offensive and defensive lines also return a great deal of experience.

“We’re really taking a hard look at this emerging receiving corps with C.J. Johnson, Austin Conway, John Okwoli and James Price,” said Bohl. “Those guys made some nice plays today. There is still progress to be made there, but overall we’re pretty pleased with the progression of that group.”On the defensive side of the ball, Bohl singled out 2016 Freshman All-American and Mountain West Freshman of the Year Logan Wilson, who is moving from the weak-side linebacker spot to the middle linebacker position this spring.

One of the important positions to fill during 2017 spring practice will be the center spot left vacant with the graduation of Second Team All-American Chase Roullier, who graduated last December with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. The leading candidate for that spot is sophomore Gavin Rush, who started all 14 games for the Cowboys at left guard last year as a true freshman. Asked about Rush’s first day at the center position, Bohl said, “It was a little bit of a mixed bag the first day. The ball was on the ground a little bit too much for my liking, but overall I think he has a pretty good understanding of what he is doing there and those other things will get cleaned up.”

While Bohl didn’t directly address the competition at the running back position after Tuesday’s practice, another note from the first day of spring ball was Brian Hill, the man who held that starting running back spot the past three years for the Cowboys, was seen on Tuesday watching his former teammates practice as he looks forward to the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys will return to the practice field on Thursday, March 23 for an afternoon practice. Bohl said there will be a few more team periods incorporated into Thursday’s practice before the Cowboys finish off their first week with a third practice on Saturday, March 25.

