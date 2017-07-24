WYOMING — The 2017 Wyoming Coaches Association All Star Games concluded with the South sweeping the North in all three games – volleyball, girls basketball, and boys basketball.

Three Sweetwater County athletes represented their schools for the final time as high school athletes.

Taylor Stoeger of Green River and Mackenzi Reed of Farson played for the girl’s basketball team in the 75-69 win over the North. Taylor had 13 points, and seven steals while Mackenzi had 7 points.

In boys action, Kelby Kramer had 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks to help the South get past the North in a 95-90 overtime win.

All three athletes will continue playing sports at the next level. Kelby Kramer has already started summer basketball workouts with the University of Montana Griz, Mackenzi Reed will be playing basketball for Western Wyoming Community College, and Taylor Stoeger will be playing soccer for Laramie County Community College.