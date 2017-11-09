2017 Wyoming High School Football State Championships Kick Off at War Memorial Stadium Friday and Saturday

LARAMIE– The 2017 Wyoming High School Football State Championships kick off at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming this Friday and Saturday with five title games.



Burman: “High School Football Championship Games are a Very Special Event”

“The high school football championship games are a very special event for the participating schools and their fans, and for the University of Wyoming and our community,” said Tom Burman, UW Athletics Director.

“After hosting this event for the past several years, we know how special it is for the high school student-athletes to be able to play these championship games in War Memorial Stadium.

“We want to welcome everyone to campus this weekend. We wish all the teams and their fans good luck in this weekend’s games.”

2017 Wyoming State Football Championships

Friday, Nov. 10

Noon Class 2A Championship, Glenrock (Visitor) vs. Mountain View (Home)

3 p.m. Class 3A Championship, Cody (Visitor) vs. Torrington (Home)



Saturday, Nov. 11