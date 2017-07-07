2017 Wyoming’s Big Show® Announces Country, Rock and Livestock!

ROCK SPRINGS — Experience “Country, Rock and Livestock” at Wyoming’s Big Show®– The Sweetwater County Fair August 1st through August 5th. Gates open at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 1.

Country, Rock, and Livestock

Achieve the full “Country, Rock and Livestock” experience by checking out all the amazing daily entertainment. The Sweetwater County Fair features 4-H and FFA animal and livestock exhibits, daily contests, 4-H and FFA events, and open class events. Once again, Lanky the Clown will be strolling the grounds along with Tonka the T-Rex.

Advanced tickets are available at Loaf N’ Jug locations along with both the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce starting in July.

Check out the daily schedule here.

Tons of Entertainment



The east tent is featuring loads of fun for all ages! Be sure to catch Lady Houdini perform her escape and Marty Davis tell western tales in his Legend of the Pioneers show on stage. Also, stop by the Fair Animals Specialties Petting Zoo and Pony Rides and try out Euro Bungy and Walk on Water!

Alongside these amazing attractions is the excitement of the west tent! Double Vision will perform their twin magic while Twinkle Time puts on a show that kids will love on the McDonald’s Family Fun Stage. ARCY will also entertain fair-goers with his amazing graffiti art.

Check out more about the concerts here.

Dan + Shay

Once the sun goes down, country duo Dan + Shay will open the After Dark Concert Series on Tuesday, August 1.



Nothing More

The After Dark Series begins at 8:30 p.m. and will continue with rock sensation, Nothing More on Wednesday, August 2.

Country Doubleheader:

Drake White & The Big Fire

Then get ready for a night full of country with a doubleheader starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 3 as Drake White and The Big Fire opens for LOCASH.

LOCASH

Bush

Friday, August 4 kicks the weekend off with a performance by Bush.



Scotty McCreery

The After Dark Concert Series will wrap up following the 4-H Livestock Auction and Buckle Presentation on Saturday, August 5 with American Idol winner Scotty McCreery. All concerts are FREE with paid fair admission.



Don’t Forget the Carnival!

Don’t forget about Brown’s Amusements and their carnival, which is one of the best in the nation! Beat of Time will have you dancing to your favorite songs in the Pepsi Tent every night following the concerts. Additionally, a fireworks display will follow the Friday and Saturday night concerts.

Planning Your Big Show Experience

Get your advanced tickets and carnival passes before July 28 and SAVE at Loaf N’ Jug locations along with both the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce.

Check out the complete list of the entertainment, entry information, contests, and more online at SweetwaterEvents.com.

The Sweetwater County Fair is the largest annual event in Western Wyoming, drawing over 70,000 visitors in 2016. It features the largest midway in the area, a Grandstand Stage with top-ranked performing artists, traditional county fair exhibits and food, and fun for the whole family. Additionally, the Sweetwater County Fair was named the NUMBER ONE summer event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine.

