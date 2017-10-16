2018 Downtown Mural Project Fundraising Campaign Announced; Bruce And Carla Pivic Kick Off Campaign With $5,000 Contribution

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced their 2018 campaign to raise money for murals in Downtown Rock Springs next summer. The goal for the campaign is to raise $15,000 by November 15, 2017. Bruce and Carla Pivic, owners of Infinity Power and Controls and WyoRadio, kicked off the campaign with a $5,000 contribution.

Last fall, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA raised over $19,000 for Downtown murals with the help of a Kickstarter campaign. The program’s goal was to raise $7,500 which was easily reached, especially with a match by Bruce and Carla Pivic of $7,500. With the funds from last year’s campaign, four new murals were created in Downtown Rock Springs. They include:

“Pronghorn” by Dan Toro – located at the corner of Elk Street and North Front Street, across from the Park Hotel

“The Plateau” by Arcy – located at Pla Mor Lanes

“Tribute to Wyoming” by Jesse Stark – located at 701 2nd Street, across from Broadway Burger Station

“ROCK SPRINGS” by Jesse Stark – located at 701 2nd Street, across from Broadway Burger Station

Work is already underway on plans for 2018. One of the goals next year is to involve more local artists. “We only had one submission from a local artist in 2017 and would like to encourage more to get involved in the 2018 project,” said Chad Banks, URA Manager.

To that end, in addition to the standard murals, they’re planning a series of smaller murals they hope will be a good jumping off point for local talent. They’re also trying to develop a “how to” workshop for locals this fall/winter.

The smaller murals will feature 8’ tall cowboy boots painted around Downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA hopes the smaller projects will give local artists more of an opportunity to become comfortable with larger scale paintings. (Please see the attached samples, but keep in mind that they are JUST ideas.)

Residents and visitors are invited to donate once again this year. In return for a 2018 donation, the Downtown Mural Project is offering a variety of gifts to thank donors for their generosity:

$100 donation – framed print of the mural of your choice

$250 donation – t-shirt imprinted with the mural of your choice

$500 donation – your name on a plaque at one of the cowboy boot murals, (think adopt-a-boot)

$1,000 donation – all three of the above as well as a listing on the Downtown Mural Project webpage

Of course, any amount is appreciated and all donations are tax-deductible (above the amount of the gift). If you’d like to make a contribution, please mail it to us at 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901 with “mural” on the memo line. Donations can also be made via Downtown Rock Springs’ Facebook page.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.