2018 Election Candidate Filing Period Begins

CHEYENNE, WY – Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan as Chief Election Official is excited to announce the start of the 2018 Election Candidate Filing Period. The filing period begins today for all Democratic and Republican candidates for state and federal office who wish to have their names placed on the 2018 Primary Election Ballot.

“I am very excited to begin this filing period, which really is the start of the 2018 Election Cycle. During these next two weeks, the people of Wyoming will truly find out how the ballot is shaping up for the August Primary Election, and for the November General Election thereafter. I also hope to see a high number of Wyoming citizens hear the call to public service this spring and file with us either online or in person. Elections are at the heart of our democracy, and today marks an important step in the democratic process,” said Secretary Buchanan.

The Candidate Filing Period begins today, Thursday, May 17th and will end on Friday, June 1st at 5:00 p.m. MDT. All Republican and Democratic candidates for the office of Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Wyoming State Senator, and Wyoming State Representative must file with the Secretary of State’s Election Division in order to stand for election in the 2018 Primary which will take place on Tuesday, August 21st.