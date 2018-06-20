2018 Flaming Gorge Days: 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament

By Lillian Palmer -
Flaming Gorge Days is celebrating its 62nd year!

This year is packed with family-fun and entertainment including the annual 3 on 3 Basketball.

Here’s all your need-to-know info for the tournament!

Schedule

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament

  • Friday, June 22 – at Evers Park at 8 am
  •  Saturday, June 23 – at Evers Park at 8 am

Friday Bracket & Teams

Saturday Bracket

  • Check out SweetwaterNOW leading up to the event for updates and you can always find more information about Flaming Gorge Days on their Facebook or website.

    Flaming Gorge Days

