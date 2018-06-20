COMMUNITYEVENTSON-THE-NOW 2018 Flaming Gorge Days: 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament tweet By Lillian Palmer - June 20, 2018 59 Views Flaming Gorge Days is celebrating its 62nd year! This year is packed with family-fun and entertainment including the annual 3 on 3 Basketball. Here’s all your need-to-know info for the tournament! Schedule 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament Friday, June 22 – at Evers Park at 8 am Saturday, June 23 – at Evers Park at 8 am Friday Bracket & Teams Saturday Bracket Check out SweetwaterNOW leading up to the event for updates and you can always find more information about Flaming Gorge Days on their Facebook or website.