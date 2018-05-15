2018 Green River Hall of Fame Class Announced

GREEN RIVER– The 2018 Green River Hall of Fame Class has been announced, and it consists of three individuals and the 1996 and 1997 Green River High School girls’ basketball teams.

The three individuals are Arthur Hale, Don Polson, and Joseph Smith.

The Green River Hall of Fame events will kick off on Thursday, September 6 with a social, and will wrap up on Saturday, September 8 with a banquet.



2018 Green River Hall of Fame Events Schedule

Thursday, September 6- HOF Social @ 6 pm (Hampton Inn – Green River)

Friday, September 7- HOF Football Game vs. Rawlins @ 7 pm (Wolves Stadium)

Saturday, September 8- HOF Banquet @ 5 pm (Green River High School) Green River 2018 Hall-of-Fame Class:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The 2018 Green River Hall Of Fame Selections



1996 and 1997 GRHS Girls’ Basketball Teams

Head Coach – Rick Carroll

Teams Finished 2nd Place in the State of Wyoming both Seasons (2X)

Arthur Hale

World War II – Tuskegee Airman and Flight Instructor

Aerospace Engineer

Don Polson

University of Wyoming – Professor of Engineering

Fulbright Scholar – U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs

Joseph Smith

Doctor of Critical Care Medicine/Internal Medicine

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine – The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State University, Hershey, PA

Clinical Professor of Medicine – Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA

The SWCSD#2 Activities Department asks anyone who may have contact information or any other information regarding these Hall of Fame selections to send the information to Nancy Rider at ridern@swcsd2.org.