2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run Will Be May 11

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Law Enforcement in Sweetwater County will be participating in the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run on Friday, May 11.

The two mile run begins at Walnut Elementary at 10 am.



The Torch Run Route

The Torch will be carried down the following route: Walnut St. > Willow > Pass the Sheriff’s Office > A Street > Pass RSNB Bank on 2nd St. > Pass the RSPD > Broadway St. > Under Pass > North Front Street > Elk St. > Ending at Bunning Park.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

There will be a picnic for runners and Special Olympians at Bunning Park at the end of the run.



The Flame of Hope

The “Flame of Hope” is passed from one law enforcement agency to the next throughout the state of Wyoming.

The run is a kick off to the Summer Games , which will be hosted in Laramie beginning on May 17.



T-Shirts For Sale

At this time Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Agencies are collecting donations and selling t-shirts

Short sleeve shirts: $12.00

This is a great way to support our local Special Olympics team!

T-shirts can be purchased in the Records Department at the Rock Springs Police Department.



To Participate or Donate

Contact Officer Harris if you are interested in running or donating at tiffany_harris@rswy.net.