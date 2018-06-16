2018 R.U.S.H. Motorcycle Rally Commences in Rock Springs

SWEETWATER COUNTY — 144 motorcyclists convened at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs Friday for the Kickoff Commencement Banquet of the 2018 R.U.S.H. Motorcycle Rally. The caravan left Rock Springs today en route to Grand Junction, Colorado, their next stop in the six day event.

The rally event is June 15 to June 21, from Rock Springs to their final destination of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The group will be traveling south from Rock Springs, on highway 191 past the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

R.U.S.H. is an acronym for Riding Ultimate Scenic Highways. And that is exactly what they do. Once a year, motorcyclists from around the county gather for a week-long rally, touring scenic highways of the country. This is the group’s first year starting in Rock Springs. Many of the riders stopped at the area’s local museums, including the Natural History Museum at Western Wyoming Community College and the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

R.U.S.H. has been traveling the country annually for eight years now. The group originated in Wisconsin doing state-wide rallies there. The group’s founding committee members are all proud Wisconsinites.

Learn more about the rally at www.rushllc.org or their facebook page.