2018 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Royalty Crowned

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Queen Pageant was held March 11, in Rock Springs, WY. It is sanctioned and sponsored by the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo held July 26-28 in Rock Springs.

The royalty has several appearances scheduled this summer including the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo and Flaming Gorge Days.

Crowned as the 2018 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Queen was Kinley Bruderer of Rock Springs. Kinley is the daughter of Brad and Suzzette. She is a freshman at Western Wyoming Community College with plans to get her Associates Degree in Exercise Science. She is a member of 4-H, AQHA, and Wyoming Bits and Spurs horse show circuit. Kinley is a Certified Nurse’s Assistant and enjoys horses, her family, and the outdoors.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Princess title was won by Marissa Philpott of Rock Springs. She also won the award of Congeniality voted on by her peers. Marissa is the daughter of Kelly and Nadine of Rock Springs. She attends Farson Eden High School where she is in the 9th grade. Clubs include 4-H horse and lamb, Drama, basketball and volleyball. She enjoys spending time with family, art, and the outdoors.

Princess 1st Attendant went to Nakel Philpott. From Rock Springs, Nakel is the daughter of Kelly and Nadine. She is in the 10th grade at Rock Springs High School. She is involved in 4-H with horses and lambs, elite women’s choir and professional baking. She loves to read, train horses, sing, and spend time with family.

Princess 2nd Attendant is Sierra Christie. Sierra is the daughter of Autumn Christie and Travis Fletcher of Rock Springs. She is a freshman at Black Butte High School in Rock Springs. Sierra is involved in 4-H Horse, gymkhanas, and was a competitor in the 2017 Youth and Mustang challenge. She enjoys drawing and family time.

Princess Honorary Royalty are, Nevaeh Lauriski-Adams and Kayla Flor. Nevaeh is the daughter of Dan and Terra of Green River. She is in the 10th grade at Green River High School. She is a member of 4-H, Green River FFA, FFA horse judging, and One Stride Closer. She was awarded the Greenhand degree in FFA. She enjoys drawing and hunting.

From Rock Springs, Kayla is the daughter of Dan Flor and Kimberly Flor. She is in the 11th grade at Rock Springs High School. She is involved with 4-H swine and served as president for three years and is a member of the Rock Springs High School Health Academy. She enjoys welding and her puppy.

The contestants were judged in two age divisions in the categories of horsemanship, personality, and on their appearance by a panel of three judges including Miss Rodeo Utah 2016, Cassidy Black, and her brother Chase Black of Coalville, UT, and Marlene Mackey of Evanston.

Events that took place were the horsemanship competition at Finely Dun It Ranch, Roger and Meg Torgersens’s arena, where each contestant was required to do a reining pattern on their horse, carry a flag and a presentation run. Private timed interviews with the judges were conducted at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. Knowledge was tested in the areas of horsemanship, rodeo, current events, and personal goals. Following the interviews, the contestants were required to give a 2-minute speech, model a western outfit, and answer an impromptu question. The afternoon culminated with the crowning of the 2018 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Royalty.

Each contestant received flowers donated by a Touch of Class Floral, a banner, and matching jackets and shirts. The queen and princess were awarded a tiara and Monsoon Silver buckle. On hand to present awards were the 2017 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Queen, Shelby Martin, who was also 2nd runner-up to Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2018. Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Committee members present were Kim Little (President), Travis Garrison (Vice President), Peggy Little (Secretary), Kerry Wilkinson (sponsorship), and pageant director Laurie Thoman.

On behalf of the pageant, the pageant coordinator, Laurie Thoman, would like to thank everyone who helped support the program. It wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of the rodeo committee, volunteers, and especially the sponsors. The pageant provides an excellent opportunity for young women to expand their life skills in interviewing, public relations, and public speaking while gaining self-confidence.

For more information on the pageant and photos go to Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Queen Royalty on facebook.