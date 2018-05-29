2018 SMBA Trails Days is June 1-2

GREEN RIVER– The Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association (SMBA) and the Green River Chamber are hosting the 2018 SMBA Trails Days on Friday and Saturday, June 1 and 2, in Green River.

The community is invited to join in on the day of mountain biking and activities. The group rides are all free.

Trails Days will kick off on Friday night with a night group ride on the Wilkins Peak Trail System. Helmets and good riding lights are required.

There will be a free pancake breakfast to kick things off on Saturday, followed by guided beginner, intermediate, and advanced trail rides on the Wilkins Peak Trail System. Helmets are required for all riders.

After the morning bike rides, there will be a Buy-A-Burger lunch for $5 per person, raffles for $1 per ticket, and giveaways.



Trails Days Schedule of Events



Friday, June 1

8 pm- Singletrack in the Black at Wilkins Peak Trail System Kiosk Night group ride Helmets required Good riding lights required



Saturday, June 2

8 am- Free Pancake Breakfast at Wilkins Peak Trail System Pavilion near the FMC Barn (red barn)

9:30 am- Guided Group Rides Beginner, intermediate, and advanced Helmets required

12 pm- Buy-A-Burger Lunch $5 per person Burger or hot dog with chips



Registration

There are a few ways people can register to participate in Trails Days:

Online

The day of at the event

Mail registration forms to Jennifer Dutton, 1413 Osprey Dr., Rock Springs, WY, 82901

Drop registration forms off at the Green River Chamber

For more information regarding Trails Days, check out the event Facebook page by clicking here. People can also call 307-875-5711 with any questions.