2018 WAWA State Top of the Rock Wrestling Club Results

ROCK SPRINGS– The Top of the Rock Wrestling Club competed at the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association’s (WAWA) State Championship earlier this year on April 12-15.

The championship was hosted in Casper at the Casper Events Center.

The wrestlers competed in freestyle, folk style, Greco-Roman, female freestyle, and female folk style.



Check out the Top of the Rock Wrestling Club’s results from the state championship below.

Triple Crown Winners

The following athletes took first place in all three styles of wrestling at the state championship:

Sam Thornhill-1st Greco, 1st freestyle, 1st folk style

Andy Kifer – 1st Greco, 1st freestyle, 1st folk style

Garrett Fletcher- 1st Greco, 1st freestyle, 1st folk style

Top of the Rock’s State Results

Mathew Foster – 2nd in Greco, 2nd in folk style, 2nd in freestyle

Salvador Rivas – 4th in Greco

Kirklin Hay -2nd in Greco, 4th in freestyle, 5th in folk style

Maggie Smith -2nd in Greco, 1st/5th in folk style, 3rd/1st in freestyle

Kyra Schwartz – 1st in freestyle 2nd in folk style, 6th in Greco

Xzander Schwartz – 6th in freestyle, 3rd in Greco

Kennan Green – 2nd in Greco, 4th in freestyle, 5th in folk style

Keyshawn Brown – 2nd in Greco, 3rd in freestyle

Dane Arnoldi – 1st in Greco 2nd in freestyle 2nd in folk style

Nathan Beltran – 5th in freestyle 4th in folk style, 4th in Greco

Kaijun Powell -6th in Greco

Ej Rivera -6th in folk style, 3rd in Greco

Ryley Nelson -6th in folk style, 5th in freestyle, 3rd in Greco

Christian Garcia – 1st in freestyle, 6th in folk style, 5th in Greco

Emiliano Garcia -2nd in freestyle, 4th in folk style, 4th in Greco

Jacobi McCoy – 3rd in freestyle, 2nd in folk style

Willie Davis -6th in freestyle, 6th in folk style, 3rd in Greco

Brock Fletcher- 2nd in Greco, 2nd in folk style, 1st in freestyle

Israyel Murillo- 5th in Greco

Jerdan Gomez- 6th in Greco

Breckin Hatch- 6th in Greco

Santiago Govea- 1st in Greco, 2nd in freestyle

Daxon Shelley- 3rd in Greco, 4th in folk style, 3rd in freestyle

Kaijun Powell- 6th in Greco

Noah Bull- 1st in Greco, 1st in folk style, 2nd in freestyle

Jaydon Walther- 4th in Greco

Ayden Sanchez- 5th in Greco

Michael Stromberg- 5th in Greco, 6th in folk style, 4th in freestyle

Eric Nelson- 3rd in Greco, 5th in freestyle

Joseph Guillen- 5th in Greco

Josh Sain- 3rd in Greco, 3rd in freestyle

Chase Shelley- 6th in Greco, 6th in freestyle

Kyra Schwartz- 6th in Greco, 2nd in folk style, 1st in freestyle

Joran Cochran- 5th in Greco, 6th in folk style, 6th in freestyle

Justin Henry- 1st in Greco, 2nd in folk style, 1st in freestyle

Isaac Sain- 1st in Greco, 3rd folk style, 2nd in freestyle

Cadon Shaklee- 5th in Greco, 1st folk style, 2nd in freestyle

Jasmin Hadden- 2nd place in folk style

Elias Griffin- 5th in freestyle

Other Honors

Maggie Smith

Received the Governor’s award in the female novice division for folk style 2017

Placed 1st at beehive brawl

Was named outstanding wrestler 12 & under at beehive brawl

Kennen Green

Mac McCulley Rock Spring Tournament -triple crown winner (Placed 1st in folk style, freestyle and Greco)

Dane Arnoldi

Placed 2nd at Monster Match in Denver Colorado

Placed 2nd at Big Horn Nationals

Placed 1st at Rocky Mnt. nationals

Placed 2nd at Wild West championship

Triple crown winner at Bridger valley tournament (Placed 1st in folk style, freestyle and Greco)

Kaijun Powell

Placed 2nd in folk style at box elder

Placed 2nd in Folk style at Rock Springs Mac McCulley tournament

Placed 1st at Meet Me on the Mat tournament

Placed 1st in folk style at the Green River Rudy Gunter tournament

Ej Rivera

Placed 4th at who’s Bad National Classic

Placed 2nd at Big Horn Nationals

Placed 1st in folk style and 1st in freestyle at Meet Me on the Mat wrestling tournament

Noah Bull

3rd at Marines West Regionals, Las Vegas Nevada

Jett Knezovich

Placed 4th at Wild West Nationals

Placed 5th at Rocky Mountain Nationals

Emiliano Garcia

Placed 3rd at Salt Lake Slam

Salvador Rivas

Placed 3rd in Freestyle, 2nd in Greco and 2nd in Fokstyle at Rock Springs Mac McCulley wrestling tournament

Placed 2nd freestyle, 2nd Greco, 3rd Folk style at Bridger Valley Tournament

Placed 4th in Folk style, Freestyle and Greco at the Green River Rudy Gunter wrestling tournament

Sam Thornhill

Named outstanding wrestler at Lander Tournament

Placed 2nd in Folk style at Marines West Regionals in Las Vegas, NV

Placed 3rd Greco, 2nd in Folk style and 2nd in Freestyle at Rudy Gunter Green River Tournament

Placed 2nd in Greco, 1st in Folk style and 1st in Freestyle at Mac McCulley tournament.

Ashton Dupape

First at Junior 132 Folkstyle at Marines West Regionals in Las Vegas, NV placed

Andy Kifer