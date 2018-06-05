2018 WAWA State Top of the Rock Wrestling Club Results

Photo by Studio M Photography

ROCK SPRINGS– The Top of the Rock Wrestling Club competed at the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association’s (WAWA) State Championship earlier this year on April 12-15.

The championship was hosted in Casper at the Casper Events Center.

The wrestlers competed in freestyle, folk style, Greco-Roman, female freestyle, and female folk style.

Check out the Top of the Rock Wrestling Club’s results from the state championship below.

Triple Crown Winners

The following athletes took first place in all three styles of wrestling at the state championship:

  • Sam Thornhill-1st Greco, 1st freestyle, 1st folk style
  • Andy Kifer – 1st Greco, 1st freestyle, 1st folk style
  • Garrett Fletcher- 1st Greco, 1st freestyle, 1st folk style


Top of the Rock’s State Results

  • Mathew Foster – 2nd in Greco, 2nd in folk style, 2nd in freestyle
  • Salvador Rivas – 4th in Greco
  • Kirklin Hay -2nd in Greco, 4th in freestyle, 5th in folk style
  • Maggie Smith -2nd in Greco, 1st/5th in folk style, 3rd/1st in freestyle
  • Kyra Schwartz – 1st in freestyle 2nd in folk style, 6th in Greco
  • Xzander Schwartz – 6th in freestyle, 3rd in Greco
  • Kennan Green – 2nd in Greco, 4th in freestyle, 5th in folk style
  • Keyshawn Brown – 2nd in Greco, 3rd in freestyle
  • Dane Arnoldi – 1st in Greco 2nd in freestyle 2nd in folk style
  • Nathan Beltran – 5th in freestyle 4th in folk style, 4th in Greco
  • Kaijun Powell -6th in Greco
  • Ej Rivera -6th in folk style, 3rd in Greco
  • Ryley Nelson -6th in folk style, 5th in freestyle, 3rd in Greco
  • Christian Garcia – 1st in freestyle, 6th in folk style, 5th in Greco
  • Emiliano Garcia -2nd in freestyle, 4th in folk style, 4th in Greco
  • Jacobi McCoy – 3rd in freestyle, 2nd in folk style
  • Willie Davis -6th in freestyle, 6th in folk style, 3rd in Greco
  • Brock Fletcher- 2nd in Greco, 2nd in folk style, 1st in freestyle
  • Israyel Murillo- 5th in Greco
  • Jerdan Gomez- 6th in Greco
  • Breckin Hatch- 6th in Greco
  • Santiago Govea- 1st in Greco, 2nd in freestyle
  • Daxon Shelley- 3rd in Greco, 4th in folk style, 3rd in freestyle
  • Noah Bull- 1st in Greco, 1st in folk style, 2nd in freestyle
  • Jaydon Walther- 4th in Greco
  • Ayden Sanchez- 5th in Greco
  • Michael Stromberg- 5th in Greco, 6th in folk style, 4th in freestyle
  • Eric Nelson- 3rd in Greco, 5th in freestyle
  • Joseph Guillen- 5th in Greco
  • Josh Sain- 3rd in Greco, 3rd in freestyle
  • Chase Shelley- 6th in Greco, 6th in freestyle
  • Kyra Schwartz- 6th in Greco, 2nd in folk style, 1st in freestyle
  • Joran Cochran- 5th in Greco, 6th in folk style, 6th in freestyle
  • Justin Henry- 1st in Greco, 2nd in folk style, 1st in freestyle
  • Isaac Sain- 1st in Greco, 3rd folk style, 2nd in freestyle
  • Cadon Shaklee- 5th in Greco, 1st folk style, 2nd in freestyle
  • Jasmin Hadden- 2nd place in folk style
  • Elias Griffin- 5th in freestyle


Other Honors

Maggie Smith

  • Received the Governor’s award in the female novice division for folk style 2017
  • Placed 1st at beehive brawl
  • Was named outstanding wrestler 12 & under at beehive brawl

Kennen Green

  • Mac McCulley Rock Spring Tournament -triple crown winner (Placed 1st in folk style, freestyle and Greco)

Dane Arnoldi

  • Placed 2nd at Monster Match in Denver Colorado
  • Placed 2nd at Big Horn Nationals
  • Placed 1st at Rocky Mnt. nationals
  • Placed 2nd at Wild West championship
  • Triple crown winner at Bridger valley tournament (Placed 1st in folk style, freestyle and Greco)

Kaijun Powell

  • Placed 2nd in folk style at box elder
  • Placed 2nd in Folk style at Rock Springs Mac McCulley tournament
  • Placed 1st at Meet Me on the Mat tournament
  • Placed 1st in folk style at the Green River Rudy Gunter tournament

Ej Rivera

  • Placed 4th at who’s Bad National Classic
  • Placed 2nd at Big Horn Nationals
  • Placed 1st in folk style and 1st in freestyle at Meet Me on the Mat wrestling tournament

Noah Bull

  • 3rd at Marines West Regionals, Las Vegas Nevada

Jett Knezovich

  • Placed 4th at Wild West Nationals
  • Placed 5th at Rocky Mountain Nationals

Emiliano Garcia

  • Placed 3rd at Salt Lake Slam

Salvador Rivas

  • Placed 3rd in Freestyle, 2nd in Greco and 2nd in Fokstyle at Rock Springs Mac McCulley wrestling tournament
  • Placed 2nd freestyle, 2nd Greco, 3rd Folk style at Bridger Valley Tournament
  • Placed 4th in Folk style, Freestyle and Greco at the Green River Rudy Gunter wrestling tournament

Sam Thornhill

  • Named outstanding wrestler at Lander Tournament
  • Placed 2nd in Folk style at Marines West Regionals in Las Vegas, NV
  • Placed 3rd Greco, 2nd in Folk style and 2nd in Freestyle at Rudy Gunter Green River Tournament
  • Placed 2nd in Greco, 1st in Folk style and 1st in Freestyle at Mac McCulley tournament.

Ashton Dupape

  • First at Junior 132 Folkstyle at Marines West Regionals in Las Vegas, NV placed

Andy Kifer

  • Triple Crown at Bridger Valley Tournament

