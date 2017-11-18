0

207 Agate Street – Rock Springs, WY

3 BD.   |   2 BATH   |  1392 SQ. FT.
  Covered Patio, 2 Stall Garage, 2 Fireplaces

This beautiful ranch-style home is well taken care of, with a spacious landscaped backyard. Located in an established neighborhood.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

  • $220,000
  • Ranch style home
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • Attached 2 stall garage
  • Built in appliances
  • Double plan windows
  • Finished basement
  • Covered Patio
  • Storage shed
  • Central air conditioning

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

 

 

