20th Annual Lighted Holiday Parade – “A Christmas Story”

The Rock Springs Chamber presents the 20th Annual Lighted Holiday Parade. This year’s theme is “A Christmas Story” and will be held Saturday, December 2nd, at 5:30 p.m. The Grand Prize winner for the most decorated float will receive $500 in advertising from the Rocket-Miner.

The parade will begin on the corner of “C” street and Broadway, and will then travel under the underpass and on to “M” street, will make a left on Pilot Butte, a left on “K” street, a right on North Front, and will end on the corner of Elk Street and North Front.

Entry forms are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, at 1897 Dewar Drive.

The entry fee is $35 and are due no later than Friday, December 1st, at Noon.

Contact the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771 or assistant@rockspringschamber.com for questions or more information.