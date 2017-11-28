The 20th Annual Lighted Holiday Parade is Saturday, December 2

ROCK SPRINGS– The 20th Annual Lighted Holiday Parade will be on Saturday, December 2, and this year the theme is the classic Christmas film, “A Christmas Story.”

The parade will start at 5:30 pm and will feature Christmas themed floats with lots of lights and Christmas music.



Parade Route

The Holiday Lighted Parade will travel through Historic Downtown Rock Springs, starting on the corner of C Street and Broadway. The floats will go down South main, turn right on to E Street, and then go left onto Broadway and under the underpass onto M Street.

The floats will then turn left onto Pilot Butte, and turn left onto K Street. They will then make a right turn onto North Front and will end on the corner of North Front and Elk Street.



Parade Entry Requirements

To participate in the parade, people must pay the $35 registration fee and fill out a parade entry application, which can be found by clicking here.

The fee and entry form must be turned in to the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce office, located at 1897 Dewar Dr., no later than noon on Friday, December 1.

For more information regarding the entry requirements, click here, or call the Chamber at 362-3771.



Float Requirements

The parade celebrates the holiday season, so floats must feature lights and play Christmas music.

Also, to ensure safety, no candy, handouts, promotional materials, coupons, or other items will be handed out during the parade.

The floats must be appropriate and in good taste. No fires or flames are allowed. Also, all parade participants must stay on the float during the parade.

The Parade Committee asks that the floats do not feature a Santa, as the committee has one official Santa Clause and do not want additional ones.