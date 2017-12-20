214 Sherman Street – Rock Springs, WY

3 BD. | 2 BATH | 2048 SQ. FT.

Covered Patio, 2 Stall Garage, 2 Fireplaces



Looking for a Great Investment Opportunity or the chance to have rental money cover your payment! This cute home with an additional living quarters could be just for you.

The front house has many updates including flooring, kitchen, bathroom, new furnace, washer, dryer and drywall in the basement with 2 beds 1 bath. The back house is a 1 bedroom with bath, living and kitchen!

Its all been updated and ready to move into. Storage sheds in the back with room to build a large garage!

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

$159,000

2048 SQ. FT.

Ready to move into

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Additional living quarters

Many updates

New flooring

New kitchen

New bathroom

New furnace

New dryer

New drywall

Storage sheds

Room to build a large garage

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

.

