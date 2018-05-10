2140 Hitching Post Drive – Green River, WY

This home has a great view off a large back deck!

It has a fully-landscaped yard with with plenty of parking.

This home has a lot of space for the price!

Open living and kitchen concept with a gas fireplace and views from front and back. Large master suite with access to deck! The lower level is a walk out basement with two exits!

Family room has a gas fireplace, with surround sound for entertainment. The lower level consists of two bedrooms and a full bath! A brand new large work out room with rubber flooring.

New stucco/stone outside the entire home. New roof ! It is move in ready.This home is located close to schools, family recreation center and shopping.