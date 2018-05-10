2140 Hitching Post Drive – Green River, WY

By Lillian Palmer -
10
Views

This home has a great view off a large back deck!

It has a fully-landscaped yard with with plenty of parking.

This home has a lot of space for the price!

Open living and kitchen concept with a gas fireplace and views from front and back. Large master suite with access to deck! The lower level is a walk out basement with two exits!
Family room has a gas fireplace, with surround sound for entertainment. The lower level consists of two bedrooms and a full bath! A brand new large work out room with rubber flooring.
New stucco/stone outside the entire home. New roof ! It is move in ready.This home is located close to schools, family recreation center and shopping.

4 BED.

3 BATH

  2,592 SQ. FT.

ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE

Photos of Property

Additional Details About This Home:

  • $327,000
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • 2,592 Square Feet
  • Attached 2-Stall Garage
  • Great view
  • Large deck
  • Fully-landscaped yard
  • Gas fireplace
  • Large master suite with access to deck
  • Walk-out basement with two exits
  • New large work out room with rubber flooring
  • New Roof
  • New stucco/stone outside the entire home

Map of Property

Call Kelly Palmer to view this home today!

Brokerage Southwest
601 Broadway, Rock Springs
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Phone:  307-870-7381

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR