2235 E Teton Boulevard – Green River, WY

4 BD. | 2.25 BATH | 8,050 SQ. FT.

Covered Patio, Mountain View, Spa/Jet Tub



Pride of ownership shows in this one-owner home! Located in an established neighborhood with mountain views. This home has many upgrades.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

$267,900

Ranch style home

4 bedrooms

2.25 bathrooms

Attached Garage

Plenty of RV Parking for all your toys

Built in appliances

Thermo windows

Finished basement

Covered Patio

Storage shed

Spa/Jet Tub

Many upgrades

New roof

New siding

New gas fireplace

Nice man cave with a full wet bar

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

Kitchen

Dining Area

Living Room

.



Master Suite

Bathroom

Bedroom

Basement

Pantry

Backyard



.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.