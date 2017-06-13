0

2235 E Teton Boulevard – Green River, WY

4 BD.   |   2.25 BATH   |  8,050 SQ. FT.
  Covered Patio, Mountain View, Spa/Jet Tub

Pride of ownership shows in this one-owner home! Located in an established neighborhood with mountain views. This home has many upgrades.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

  • $267,900
  • Ranch style home
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2.25 bathrooms
  • Attached Garage
  • Plenty of RV Parking for all your toys
  • Built in appliances
  • Thermo windows
  • Finished basement
  • Covered Patio
  • Storage shed
  • Spa/Jet Tub
  • Many upgrades
  • New roof
  • New siding
  • New gas fireplace
  • Nice man cave with a full wet bar

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

