224 Tyler St. – Rock Springs, WY

This elegant ranch-style home is beautiful inside and out.

With an affordable home that’s this well maintained and updated, the only thing left to do is unpack and enjoy the summer!

3 BED

2 BATH

2,092 SQ. FT.

GARAGE

Open House

Join us Saturday June 16th, 2018
Take a peak! Get some eats!
12PM-2PM

Photos of Property

Additional Details About This Home:

  • $243,500
  • Microwave
  • Range/Oven
  • Refrigerator
  • Full Basement
  • RV Parking
  • Storage Shed
  • Backyard Patio
  • Pellet Fireplace
  • Gun Safe

Map of Property

Call Warren Winner to view this home today!

HomeSmart Ch4 Realty Group
639 Pilot Butte St. B
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Phone: 307-371-0724

