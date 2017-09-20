225 Maple Circle – Green River, WY

5 BD. | 2.5 BATH | 4,712 SQ. FT.
Crastsman-style home, 2 Fireplaces, Vaulted Ceiling
Remarkable home tucked away in Maple Circle. This craftsman-style home has all the amenities, a covered front porch with a covered patio.
The interior offers formal dining and an eat kitchen. There is a main-floor laundry and master bedroom with a on-suite.
The living area is open with vaulted ceilings and solid flooring! The upper level has a balcony with rod iron railing & 3 large bedrooms and bath.
The lower daylight level has a new living area & Plenty of space for entertaining!
Additional details about this home:
-
$501,000
- 5 bedrooms
- 2.5 bathrooms
-
Large attached 3-stall garage
-
4,712 SQ. FT.
- Oversized kitchen
- Formal Dining Room & Eat Kitchen
- Living room with vaulted ceilings
- Solid Flooring
-
Private covered patio to enjoy fall evenings
-
Large back yard
-
Walk-in closets
-
2 fireplaces; gas & pellet
