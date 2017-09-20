225 Maple Circle – Green River, WY

5 BD. | 2.5 BATH | 4,712 SQ. FT.

Crastsman-style home, 2 Fireplaces, Vaulted Ceiling



Remarkable home tucked away in Maple Circle. This craftsman-style home has all the amenities, a covered front porch with a covered patio.

The interior offers formal dining and an eat kitchen. There is a main-floor laundry and master bedroom with a on-suite.

The living area is open with vaulted ceilings and solid flooring! The upper level has a balcony with rod iron railing & 3 large bedrooms and bath.

The lower daylight level has a new living area & Plenty of space for entertaining!

Call/text 307-870-7381 Kelly to view the home today!

Additional details about this home:

$501,000

5 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

Large attached 3-stall garage

4,712 SQ. FT.

Oversized kitchen

Formal Dining Room & Eat Kitchen

Living room with vaulted ceilings

Solid Flooring

Private covered patio to enjoy fall evenings

Large back yard

Walk-in closets

2 fireplaces; gas & pellet

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

