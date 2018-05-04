22nd Annual Trees for Recyclables to be Held Tomorrow

ROCK SPRING– For the 22nd year in a row, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center will be hosting Trees for Recyclables Day on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in partnership with the Sweetwater County Conservation District.

Area residents who would like to take advantage of a free tree and help the environment can bring their recyclables to the Recycling Center starting at 8 am on Saturday.

The Center will remain open and trees will be given out until inventory runs out.







The Ray Lovato Recycling Center, located at 100 Sheridan Street in Rock Springs, offers convenient 24-hour drop off just outside the facility.

Accepted cardboard and paper products include corrugated cardboard boxes, magazines, office paper of all colors, newspapers, paperboard (cereal boxes), aluminum cans, plastics (#’s 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7), unsolicited direct mail, and phone books.



About the Ray Lovato Recycling Center

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center is a local non-profit 501(c)3 organization that provides recycling services to all of Sweetwater County. The Center diverts nearly a million pounds of waste from local landfills each year.

