2329 Westridge Dr — Rock Springs

3 BD.   |   2 1/2 BATH   |  1,482 SQ. FT.
Cozy Fireplace, Central Air, Full Sprinkler System

This modern townhome has everything you need! Very clean , well-maintained home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a fenced-in backyard.

Call 307-371-2535 to tour this property today.

Additional details about this home:

Annika Smith Rock Springs Realty Realtor

Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.

Phone: 307-371-2535
Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs
Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com

Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.

 

 

