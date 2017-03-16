2329 Westridge Dr — Rock Springs

3 BD. | 2 1/2 BATH | 1,482 SQ. FT.
Cozy Fireplace, Central Air, Full Sprinkler System
This modern townhome has everything you need! Very clean , well-maintained home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a fenced-in backyard.
Call 307-371-2535 to tour this property today.
Additional details about this home:
- 2329 Westridge Drive in Rock Springs
- $174,000
- Modern townhome
- 3 spacious bedrooms
- 2 1/2 bathrooms
- 2-car garage
- Cozy fireplace
- Central air
- Updated flooring
- Updated mirrors & track lighting
- Washer and dryer included
- Fenced-in backyard
- Full sprinkler system for front & backyard
- Master walk-in closet
- Playground down the street
.
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.
Phone: 307-371-2535
Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs
Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com
Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.