2329 Westridge Dr — Rock Springs

3 BD. | 2 1/2 BATH | 1,482 SQ. FT.

Cozy Fireplace, Central Air, Full Sprinkler System



This modern townhome has everything you need! Very clean , well-maintained home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a fenced-in backyard.

Additional details about this home:

2329 Westridge Drive in Rock Springs

$174,000

Modern townhome

3 spacious bedrooms

2 1/2 bathrooms

2-car garage

Cozy fireplace

Central air

Updated flooring

Updated mirrors & track lighting

Washer and dryer included

Fenced-in backyard

Full sprinkler system for front & backyard

Master walk-in closet

Playground down the street

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.

Phone: 307-371-2535

Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs

Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com

Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.

