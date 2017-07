GREEN RIVER — According to the GRPD blotter report, on July 29th at 7:58 am, officers responded to a report that an unknown person or persons entered the Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order Of Eagles located at 88 N 2nd East St, after hours, caused damage to the property and that money was stolen.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The #2350 Fraternal Order Of Eagles posted the following today.