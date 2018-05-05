2461 Foxtail Ln.– Rock Springs, WY

Step into the home of your DREAMS!
With 6-bedrooms and 3.5-baths, this home is spacious and dazzling.
The home features granite/custom carpentry throughout and so many upgrades!
6 BED.
3.5 BATH
5,514 SQ. FT.
RV PARKING
Amazing Kitchen
Featuring DOUBLE kitchen islands, HUGE hidden walk in pantry, FULL size side by side freezer/refrigerator combo, gas cooktop, double wall ovens.
Grand Living Room
Featuring large vaulted ceilings & stone encased fireplace. Granite & custom carpentry throughout!
Custom Upgrades
Including a theatre system & kids playhouse, open railing, built in bunk beds, shelving, barn doors, wainscoting, walk-ins, double sinks, RV parking, FULL basement.
Photos of Property
Additional Details About This Home:
-
$615,000
-
6 Bedrooms
- 3.5 Bathrooms
-
5,514 Square Feet
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Enclosed Backyard
-
RV Parking
- Full Basement
- Granite & Custom Carpentry
- Barn Doors
- Wainscoting
- Stone Encased Fireplace
Map of Property
Call Annika Smith to view this home today!
Rock Springs Realty
2820 Foothill Blvd Ste 104
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Phone:
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.