25 Fire Fighters And Two Aircraft On Scene As Fire Closes Little Bitter Creek Road

SWEETWATER COUNTY — County officials have closed County Road 29 (the Little Bitter Creek Road) as the brushfire there worsens.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the road was closed at about 5:00 pm a short distance south of the road’s intersection with the Blairtown Road.

Officials say the fire has now consumed about 20 acres.

Fire suppression aircraft are being brought in, as firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and the Bureau of Land Management continue to battle the blaze.

“We are asking that people avoid the area, for their own safety and to avoid hindering emergency vehicles,” Lowell said.

