2nd Annual Goat-A-Gram Raises $3,644 for Reading Program

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 2nd Annual Goat-A-Gram, hosted on June 26, 2017, raised $3,644.00 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Participants were able to purchase a goat to send to another person, friend or foe, in Rock Springs or Green River.

When the goat was delivered the recipient could choose to keep the goat for 30 minutes or pay a transfer fee to send the goat to its next appointment.

Before the delivery date, anyone could purchase insurance to insure, they did not receive a goat on the day of the delivery.

Participants were also able to remain anonymous for an additional fee. This was a hit with many businesses and individuals sending them to their frenemies.

Goats were delivered with the help of Wyoming West 4-H – The Udder Kids Club. This is the second year they have provided the goats and their time for the Goat-A-Gram.

Leader’s Lois Sandbak and Patty Weaver helped along with participants Samantha Weaver, Amanda Weaver, Marilyn Weaver, and Mark Weaver. Rachelle Morris, Tony Richno, Dylan Frink, Presley Frink, Wendy Isaac, Kathy Tacke, JJ Grilley, Amanda Mathews, Terri Rikhoff, and Vanessa Welch also volunteered their time and goat handling skills.

“We depend on our volunteers make this a successful event,” said Kelly Frink, United Way Executive Director. “The volunteers broke up into six teams to make the deliveries, they also end up going extra places as recipients then purchase a gram to send to someone else. It’s a fun day, but they work hard loading and unloading the goats all day and in and out of businesses and homes.”

Deliveries were made all over from the Sweetwater County Attorney’s office to McFadden Wholesale to grandparents’ who purchased a gram for their grandkids.

The Green River Chamber of Commerce is still wondering who sent them a goat and the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County enjoyed goats for the second year in a row.

Fotos by Jenni even gave their goat an impromptu photoshoot. The 4-H members shared goat facts shared with recipients. The goats enjoyed being cuddled and petted throughout the day.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides free age appropriate books to children birth through age five. The books are provided by Dolly Parton’s’ Imagination Library Foundation.

The registration process is coordinated by United Way of Southwest Wyoming and shipping costs are paid through funds raised through events such as Goat-A-Gram.

“It costs about $35 per year, per child,” stated Frink. “This program is worth it. We are getting age appropriate books into the hands of families with young children, helping them to prepare for kindergarten and inspiring their love for books.”

For more information on next year’s Goat-A-Gram event or other United Way programs contact United Way or visit their website at swunitedway.org.

