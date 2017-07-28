2nd Annual WyoGorge Ride Poker Run

On Saturday, August 12th, the second annual Wyo Gorge Ride Poker Run benefiting Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sweetwater County will take place.

This is not a normal poker run. This exciting event will include great food, a raffle and prizes brought to you by Wyoming Machinery Company and community partner SweetwaterNOW.

Registration Details

Register for the ride online

$30 per hand, multiple playing hands may be purchased .

Wyo Gorge Ride Details

Ride Schedule

Check-in begins at 7:30 am at the Wyoming Machinery Company store at 1940 Elk Street in Rock Springs

1940 Elk Street in Rock Springs First bike/vehicle out at 8:15 am

Last bike/vehicle in by 12:30 pm

Route covers approximately 165 miles

Ride Route

Ride takes you around scenic Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Card Pull #1 – Antelope Flats Overlook, Utah

Card Pull #2 – Greendale Overlook, Utah

Card Pull #3 – Mustang Travel Stop (The Hub)

Card Pull #4 – The Hitching Post, Green River

Card Pull #5 – Wyoming Machinery Company Store

.

For you social media gurus out there, you can track and share your ride progress with us on social media using the hashtags #WyoGorgeRide and #StartSomething.

This Event Will Benefit:

Food

FREE breakfast provided at check-in

breakfast provided at check-in $5 Lunch – BBQ chicken & ribs, baked beans, chips, drink

Additional Details

No pets or alcohol

Kids welcome

All autos and bikes welcome

Prizes for 1 st , 2 nd & 3 rd highest hands

, 2 & 3 highest hands 50/50 raffle

.

Brought to You by:



.

Community Parter:

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.