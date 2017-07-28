2nd Annual WyoGorge Ride Poker Run

On Saturday, August 12th, the second annual Wyo Gorge Ride Poker Run benefiting Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sweetwater County will take place.
This is not a normal poker run. This exciting event will include great food, a raffle and prizes brought to you by Wyoming Machinery Company and community partner SweetwaterNOW.
Registration Details
- $30 per hand, multiple playing hands may be purchased.
Wyo Gorge Ride Details
Ride Schedule
- Check-in begins at 7:30 am at the Wyoming Machinery Company store at 1940 Elk Street in Rock Springs
- First bike/vehicle out at 8:15 am
- Last bike/vehicle in by 12:30 pm
- Route covers approximately 165 miles
Ride Route
Ride takes you around scenic Flaming Gorge Reservoir
- Card Pull #1 – Antelope Flats Overlook, Utah
- Card Pull #2 – Greendale Overlook, Utah
- Card Pull #3 – Mustang Travel Stop (The Hub)
- Card Pull #4 – The Hitching Post, Green River
- Card Pull #5 – Wyoming Machinery Company Store
For you social media gurus out there, you can track and share your ride progress with us on social media using the hashtags #WyoGorgeRide and #StartSomething.
This Event Will Benefit:
Food
- FREE breakfast provided at check-in
- $5 Lunch – BBQ chicken & ribs, baked beans, chips, drink
Additional Details
- No pets or alcohol
- Kids welcome
- All autos and bikes welcome
- Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd highest hands
- 50/50 raffle
Brought to You by:
Community Parter:
