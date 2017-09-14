3-to-6 inches Of Mountain Snow In The Forecast

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Riverton WY

1:42 am Thu Sep 14, 2017

Early season snowstorm for the Western and Central Wyoming Mountains from late night through Saturday morning.

An unseasonably cold weather system will bring an abundant moisture laden stream of Pacific moisture which may result in moderate to heavy snowfall amounts for the mountains of Western and Central Wyoming from late tonight through Saturday morning.

Rain will turn to snow above 10000 feet after midnight tonight, with the snow level lowering to 7000 feet by late Friday. The snowfall will be heavy at times through Friday

night up to 3 to 6 inches.

Salt River Pass and South Pass may become slick and snow covered making travel difficult.

Hikers and campers should prepare for sharply colder weather along with potentially very significant snow accumulations on hiking trails.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.