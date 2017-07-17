3 Things Your Chiropractor Can Do to Help Your Baby

There are many ways your baby could benefit from a chiropractic adjustment.

Common symptoms that your baby could use an adjustment include arching of the back, difficulty breastfeeding, and head tilting.

Three common ways Davidson Chiropractic is here to help your littlest one include:

INFANT CARE



A newborn’s spine lengthens 50% by the time they reach one year of age. It’s the most rapid period of growth for the spine.

The first year of life is also the time of spinal curvature development.

Davidson Chiropractic can make sure the spine is developing correctly and symmetrically.

HELPING COLICKY BABIES



New research is showing amazing results from pediatric chiropractic care. In a recent study, 94% of colicky babies showed improvement with chiropractic adjustments.

Irritated nerves can also cause disturbances to the stomach, intestines and other abdominal organs causing gas to build up in the intestines.

Many babies experience immediate relief and often rest in their mother’s arms afterward, completely content.

CORRECTING A MISALIGNMENT



.A misalignment can be the source of ear infections, ear aches, colic and acid reflux, fussiness, and breastfeeding issues.

An adjustment can help an infant sleep better through the night.

.



.

