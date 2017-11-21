3111 Sandy Drive – Rock Springs, WY

3 BD. | 2 BATH | 1892 SQ. FT.

Covered Patio, 2 Stall Garage, 2 Fireplaces



Quad-Level home located in an Established Neighborhood, close to schools and shopping!

This home has many upgrades, New Kitchen and bathroom cabinets with solid surface counters. New solid wood floors through most of the home and new tile.

The main level has a living area, dining and Kitchen, the upper level has 2 baths and 3 bedrooms. The 3rd level is a family room and craft room to use as you like.

The exterior has new siding, windows, covered patios front and back!

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

.

