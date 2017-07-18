317 Pinnacle Drive – Rock Springs, WY

3 BD. | 2 BATH | 2,954 SQ. FT.

Full wall Rock Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Insulated 2-Car Garage



This beautiful, modern home was built in 2014. Spacious rooms, including a large living room with a full wall rock fireplace.

Call 307-871-9096 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

$354,900

Built in 2014

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Insulated 2-car garage & garage doors

Vaulted Ceilings

Open Concept

Granite Counters

Fully tiled bath

Separate tub & shower master bath

Master walk-in closet

Custom cabinets

Pantry in kitchen

All stainless kitchen appliances included

Hardwood floors

Crown molding through out

Full wall Rock Fireplace

Stucco & rock exterior

Framed basement with heat ducts installed

Laundry room

Schedule a Viewing

Phone: 307-871-9096

Granite Counter Top Kitchen with Custom Cabinets

.

Spacious Living Room with Rock Wall Fireplace

Living Room looking into Dining Area

.



Master Bedroom

Bedroom

.

