317 Pinnacle Drive – Rock Springs, WY

3 BD. | 2 BATH | 2,954 SQ. FT.
Full wall Rock Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Insulated 2-Car Garage

This beautiful, modern home was built in 2014. Spacious rooms, including a large living room with a full wall rock fireplace.

Call 307-871-9096 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

  • $354,900
  • Built in 2014
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • Insulated 2-car garage & garage doors
  • Vaulted Ceilings
  • Open Concept
  • Granite Counters
  • Fully tiled bath
  • Separate tub & shower master bath
  • Master walk-in closet
  • Custom cabinets
  • Pantry in kitchen
  • All stainless kitchen appliances included
  • Hardwood floors
  • Crown molding through out
  • Full wall Rock Fireplace
  • Stucco & rock exterior
  • Framed basement with heat ducts installed
  • Laundry room

 

Schedule a Viewing

Phone:  307-871-9096

Granite Counter Top Kitchen with Custom Cabinets

Spacious Living Room with Rock Wall Fireplace

 

Living Room looking into Dining Area

Master Bedroom

 

Bedroom

 

