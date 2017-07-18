317 Pinnacle Drive – Rock Springs, WY

3 BD. | 2 BATH | 2,954 SQ. FT.
Full wall Rock Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Insulated 2-Car Garage
This beautiful, modern home was built in 2014. Spacious rooms, including a large living room with a full wall rock fireplace.
Call 307-871-9096 to view the home today.
Additional details about this home:
$354,900
Built in 2014
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- Insulated 2-car garage & garage doors
Vaulted Ceilings
Open Concept
Granite Counters
Fully tiled bath
Separate tub & shower master bath
Master walk-in closet
Custom cabinets
Pantry in kitchen
All stainless kitchen appliances included
Hardwood floors
Crown molding through out
Full wall Rock Fireplace
Stucco & rock exterior
Framed basement with heat ducts installed
- Laundry room
Schedule a Viewing
Phone: 307-871-9096
Granite Counter Top Kitchen with Custom Cabinets
Spacious Living Room with Rock Wall Fireplace
Living Room looking into Dining Area
Master Bedroom
Bedroom
