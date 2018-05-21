31st Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo is June 1-2

Get ready for the 31st Anniversary Celebration of the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in Green River.

Get your tickets at the GR and RS Chambers.

Tickets will also be at the gate!



Kick off the summer with a weekend of rodeo action in Green River.

When: June 1 and 2 with gates opening at 6 pm and riding starting at 7 pm

Where: Green River Rodeo Arena

Tickets: Available for purchase at both the Green River and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and at the gate Adults – $10 at the gate, $8 in advance Kids (6-11) and seniors (60+) – $5 at the gate, $4 in advance Kids (5 and under) – FREE ENTRY

Available for purchase at both the Green River and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and at the gate

.

This event is brought to you by the Overland Stage Stampede Committee and the Green River Parks and Recreation Department.

Call 307-872-0514 with questions or for more information.

This is a Mini Bareback Riding World Championship approved event and a IMPRA, CPRA, WRA, and WSRRA approved event.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.