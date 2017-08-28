3200 Ponderosa Drive – Rock Springs, WY

3 BD. | 2 1/2 BATH | 1,902 SQ. FT.

RV Parking, Gun Room in Basement, Finished Basement w/ Bar



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood with interior and exterior updates. You‘ll enjoy privacy on the southside with an open lot due to a right-of-way. Exterior updates include new xeriscaped yard, vinyl siding, RV parking, covered back porch with group seating, and raised garden. Very close access to BLM land.

All bedrooms are located upstairs along with updated master bathroom. Updates include: new vanity, bathtub and tile. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Living room includes a rock wall with fireplace. Basement is finished with a full bathroom, bar, gun room with reloading bench, and laundry room.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

Price Drop: $164,000

1,902 square feet

3 bedroom

2 1⁄2 bath

Great neighbors and neighborhood

Fully finished basement

Upgraded carpet

Full-wall rock fireplace

Master bathroom has recently been remodeled

Laundry room in basement

RV parking

Swamp cooler on roof

Garage shelving and storage

Vinyl siding on exterior

Bar located in basement

Beautiful xeriscaped back yard with covered porch

Gun room with reloading bench in basement

Southside lot has no neighbors due to right-of-way

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

Kitchen

Living Room

Master Bedroom With Walk-in Closet

Newly Remodeled Master Bath

Gun Room With Reloading Bench

Xeriscaped Backyard

Raised Flower Bed for Gardening

Covered Patio

