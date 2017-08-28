3200 Ponderosa Drive – Rock Springs, WY

3 BD. | 2 1/2 BATH | 1,902 SQ. FT.
RV Parking, Gun Room in Basement, Finished Basement w/ Bar
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood with interior and exterior updates. You‘ll enjoy privacy on the southside with an open lot due to a right-of-way. Exterior updates include new xeriscaped yard, vinyl siding, RV parking, covered back porch with group seating, and raised garden. Very close access to BLM land.
All bedrooms are located upstairs along with updated master bathroom. Updates include: new vanity, bathtub and tile. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Living room includes a rock wall with fireplace. Basement is finished with a full bathroom, bar, gun room with reloading bench, and laundry room.
Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.
Additional details about this home:
- Price Drop: $164,000
- 1,902 square feet
- 3 bedroom
- 2 1⁄2 bath
- Great neighbors and neighborhood
- Fully finished basement
- Upgraded carpet
- Full-wall rock fireplace
- Master bathroom has recently been remodeled
- Laundry room in basement
- RV parking
- Swamp cooler on roof
- Garage shelving and storage
- Vinyl siding on exterior
- Bar located in basement
- Beautiful xeriscaped back yard with covered porch
- Gun room with reloading bench in basement
- Southside lot has no neighbors due to right-of-way
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.
Phone: 307-870-7381
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs
Kitchen
Living Room
Master Bedroom With Walk-in Closet
Newly Remodeled Master Bath
Gun Room With Reloading Bench
Xeriscaped Backyard
Raised Flower Bed for Gardening
Covered Patio
