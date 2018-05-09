325 Firehole Place – Green River, WY

Look no further for a Great Starter Home!

Located on a large corner lot with beautiful landscaping. The exterior needs nothing and you can make the inside what you dream of with all the space.

This home has been well maintained and is a one owner home.

Inside is all livable but could use some updating. Several new items have been put into this house such as new garage opener, sprinkler system, roof, vinyl fencing, tuff shed, windows etc.

The kitchen has a snack bar with a large pantry off the dining with plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom has a full bath with a jetted tub. Bedrooms are all good size. The basement is finished with a work area to use for hobbies or turn back into a 4th bedroom. Lots and lots of storage.