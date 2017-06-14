332 Tyler Street – Rock Springs, WY

4 BD. | 2.5 BATH | 2,408 SQ. FT.

New Kitchen, Spacious Rooms, 2-Car Garage



A wonderful two-story home located in an established neighborhood. Upgrades have been made throughout. Beautifully landscaped front and back, with two patios to enjoy your evenings.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

$292,000

2-story home

4 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

Attached 2-car garage

Extra parking for all your toys

Exterior storage shed

Built-in appliances

Thermo windows

Pellet fireplace

Front and back patios

Beautifully landscaped front and back yards

Many upgrades

Pellet stove

New Kitchen

Granite counters

Stainless steel appliances

Parlor room

Laundry room

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

Kitchen with Granite Counters

Dining Room

Living Room with Fireplace

Parlor

.



Master Suite

Master Bath

Bedroom

Laundry Room

Backyard



.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.