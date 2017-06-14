0

ON-THE-NOW · REAL ESTATE

332 Tyler Street – Rock Springs, WY

4 BD.   |   2.5 BATH   |  2,408 SQ. FT.
  New Kitchen, Spacious Rooms, 2-Car Garage

A wonderful two-story home located in an established neighborhood. Upgrades have been made throughout. Beautifully landscaped front and back, with two patios to enjoy your evenings.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

  • $292,000
  •  2-story home
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2.5 bathrooms
  • Attached 2-car garage
  • Extra parking for all your toys
  • Exterior storage shed
  • Built-in appliances
  • Thermo windows
  • Pellet fireplace
  • Front and back patios
  • Beautifully landscaped front and back yards
  • Many upgrades
  • Pellet stove
  • New Kitchen
  • Granite counters
  • Stainless steel appliances
  • Parlor room
  • Laundry room

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

Kitchen with Granite Counters

 

Dining Room

 

Living Room with Fireplace

 

Parlor

.

Master Suite

 

Master Bath

 

Bedroom

 

Laundry Room

 

Backyard


.

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags: