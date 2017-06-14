332 Tyler Street – Rock Springs, WY

4 BD. | 2.5 BATH | 2,408 SQ. FT.
New Kitchen, Spacious Rooms, 2-Car Garage
A wonderful two-story home located in an established neighborhood. Upgrades have been made throughout. Beautifully landscaped front and back, with two patios to enjoy your evenings.
Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.
Additional details about this home:
$292,000
2-story home
- 4 bedrooms
- 2.5 bathrooms
- Attached 2-car garage
- Extra parking for all your toys
- Exterior storage shed
- Built-in appliances
- Thermo windows
- Pellet fireplace
- Front and back patios
- Beautifully landscaped front and back yards
- Many upgrades
- Pellet stove
- New Kitchen
- Granite counters
- Stainless steel appliances
- Parlor room
- Laundry room
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.
Phone: 307-870-7381
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs
Kitchen with Granite Counters
Dining Room
Living Room with Fireplace
Parlor
Master Suite
Master Bath
Bedroom
Laundry Room
Backyard
