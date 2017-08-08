0

ON-THE-NOW · REAL ESTATE

3449 Darlington Ave – Rock Springs, WY

5 BD. | 3 BATH | 2,500 SQ. FT.
Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, Landscaped Backyard

This is a beautiful 2,500 sq. ft., ranch-style house.  It has open-concept living, dining and kitchen that is great for entertaining.  Extras include gorgeous hardwood floors and granite counter tops.  The backyard is a retreat with a privacy fence, complete with beautiful landscaping and underground sprinklers.  The newly redone composite deck is great for grilling!  For sale by owner.

Call 307-782-7899 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

  • $360,000
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • Ranch-style home
  • Located on corner lot with ample parking
  • 2,500 sq. ft.
  • Open concept living
  • Vaulted ceilings
  • Central air
  • Dining and kitchen that is great for entertaining
  • Wired for surround sound
  • Gorgeous hardwood floors
  • Granite counter tops
  • Stainless steel appliances
  • Huge closets
  • Storage shelves in garage as well as overhead storage in garage
  • Large storage room in basement
  • Backyard retreat with a privacy fence
  • Beautiful landscaping with underground sprinklers
  • Newly redone composite deck that is great for grilling!
  • Hot tub hookups
  • For sale by owner
  • Please call and make an appointment to see it!
  • Buyer’s agent welcome with a flat rate of $1,000

Schedule a Viewing

Phone:  307-782-7899

 

 

