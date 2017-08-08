3449 Darlington Ave – Rock Springs, WY

5 BD. | 3 BATH | 2,500 SQ. FT.
Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, Landscaped Backyard
This is a beautiful 2,500 sq. ft., ranch-style house. It has open-concept living, dining and kitchen that is great for entertaining. Extras include gorgeous hardwood floors and granite counter tops. The backyard is a retreat with a privacy fence, complete with beautiful landscaping and underground sprinklers. The newly redone composite deck is great for grilling! For sale by owner.
Call 307-782-7899 to view the home today.
Additional details about this home:
$360,000
- 5 bedrooms
- 3 bathrooms
- Ranch-style home
- Located on corner lot with ample parking
- 2,500 sq. ft.
- Open concept living
- Vaulted ceilings
- Central air
- Dining and kitchen that is great for entertaining
- Wired for surround sound
- Gorgeous hardwood floors
- Granite counter tops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Huge closets
- Storage shelves in garage as well as overhead storage in garage
- Large storage room in basement
- Backyard retreat with a privacy fence
- Beautiful landscaping with underground sprinklers
- Newly redone composite deck that is great for grilling!
- Hot tub hookups
- For sale by owner
- Please call and make an appointment to see it!
- Buyer’s agent welcome with a flat rate of $1,000
