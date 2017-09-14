345 N Wagonwheel Drive – Green River, WY

5 BD. | 2.75 BATH | 2,112 SQ. FT.

Oversized Heated Garage, Lots of RV Parking, Large Kitchen



Looking for the ideal home that’s move in ready! This home has many upgrades.

Exterior is stucco and stone, with all new exterior doors, new windows and new roof. Oversized heated garage with a nice front and back yard. New laminate flooring and fresh paint. Lots of RV Parking for all your toys.

The main level has a nice living area with kitchen and dining, two baths and three bedrooms. The lower level has a nice family room with surround sound and a new bath and two bedrooms!

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

$270,000

5 bedrooms

2.75 bathrooms

Large heated garage

2,112 SQ. FT.

Lots of RV Parking

Oversized kitchen and dining area

New laminate flooring

New roof

New exterior doors

New exterior windows

Private patio to enjoy summer evenings

Large back yard with a tall trees for privacy

Full basement

Evaporative Windows

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

