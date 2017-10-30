0

349 Via Rucce, – Rock Springs, WY

4 BD. | 3 BATH | 2,970 SQ. FT.
Ranch-style home, Beautiful yard, Stamped ceiling

Super nice custom home.

Four bedrooms with one non-conforming bedroom which was used for a shift worker. It can also be a theater room.

This home features newer kitchen appliances, new water heater, and a beautiful stamped ceiling.

Great man cave downstairs.

There are two walk-in closets.

The yard is beautiful. There are trees and many perennials that bloom at different times in the season. Plenty of RV parking.

Call Penny Tripp for your personal tour.

Call/text Penny P Tripp 307-389-4736 to view the home today!

Additional details about this home:

  • $349,000
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • 2,970 SQ. FT.
  • RV Parking
  • Large backyard
  • Walk-in closets
  • Vaulted Ceilings
  • Covered Porch

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Penny Tripp for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-389-4736
Email: penny.tripp@brokeragesouthwest.com 
Website: www.brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

