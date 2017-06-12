Power Outages Reported In Sweetwater County

UPDATE — 4:12 pm, According to According to the Rocky Mountain Power outages page, the current numbers are now 15 outages impacting 247 customers.

UPDATE — 3:46 pm, According to According to the Rocky Mountain Power outages page, the current numbers are now 11 outages impacting 1,431 customers

UPDATE — According to the Rocky Mountain Power outages page, the current numbers are now four outages impacting 1,215 customers

SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to Rocky Mountain Power 35 separate outages are impacting 245 customers in Sweetwater County.

High winds are whipping southwest Wyoming today.

According to reader reports the power is out near Cruel Jacks.

