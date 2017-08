The 6th annual benefit concert in support of our local Boys and Girls Club is coming up soon and being headlined by 38 Special!

WHEN: Friday, September 8

WHERE: Sweetwater County Events Complex

Tickets for the event are $38 and are available at the Boys and Girls Club or the Green River and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Gates open Friday September 8 at 6:00 pm and the concert starts at 7:00 pm.

For VIP tables or to find out how your business can sponsor, call Lisa at 307-382-2639.