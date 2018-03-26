39 Year Old Casper Resident Killed In Wreck Near Douglas

DOUGLAS — On March 24th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 167 on Interstate 25, near Douglas, Wyoming. At 5:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 25, pulling a U-Haul trailer when the vehicle crossed over an icy curved bridge deck. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the icy road surface and the Ford Pickup left the highway, causing the vehicle to overturn several times. During the crash, the passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 39-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Heather Wells. Wells was restrained within the vehicle, but did suffer injuries and was transported to Wyoming Medical Center by ground ambulance.

The deceased passenger has been identified as 55-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Linda Howard.

This crash resulted in the 18th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2018 compared to 21 fatalities in 2017, 11 in 2016, and 23 in 2015 during this same time period.