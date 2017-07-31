4 Wild Horse Road – Rock Springs, WY

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 4,142 SQ. FT.
2 Large Stone Gas Fireplace, HUGE XXL Attached Garage, 2.19 Acres
Gorgeous custom built home on over 2 acres of land! Horses welcome. Real hard wood trim and solid hard wood doors throughout entire home. HUGE XXL garage for all your toys! Basement is a walk-out and has large family room finished with wet bar. This is a must see!”
Call Jannel Fossen at 307-362-4911 to view the home today.
Additional details about this home:
-
$530,000
-
Gorgeous Custom Built Home
- 2.19 Acres of Land
- Horses Welcome
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- 4,142 Square Feet
-
Vaulted Ceilings
-
Open Concept
-
Granite Counters
- Solid Hard Wood Doors
- Stainless Steel Appliances
-
Fully tiled bath
-
Separate tub & shower master bath
-
Arch Ways
-
Custom cabinets
-
Coffered Ceiling in Entry Way
-
HUGE XXL Garage
-
Hardwood floors
-
Crown molding through out
-
2 Large Stone Gas Fireplaces
- Custom Brickwork
- Wet Bar
- Walk-Out Basement
Schedule a Viewing with Jannel Fossen
Phone: 307-362-4911
Granite Counter Top Kitchen with Custom Cabinets
.
Dining Room
.
.
Spacious Living Room with Rock Wall Fireplace
.
Entry Way with Coffered Ceiling
.
.
Bedroom
.
Bedroom 2
.
.
Bedroom 3
.
.
Bathroom 1
.
.
Bathroom 2
.
.
Basement
.
.
.
Basement Wet Bar
.
.
Back Porch
.
.
XXL Attached Garage
.
.
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.