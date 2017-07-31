0

4 Wild Horse Road – Rock Springs, WY

 3 Bed   |   2 Bath   |  4,142 SQ. FT.

2 Large Stone Gas Fireplace, HUGE XXL Attached Garage, 2.19 Acres

Gorgeous custom built home on over 2 acres of land! Horses welcome. Real hard wood trim and solid hard wood doors throughout entire home. HUGE XXL garage for all your toys! Basement is a walk-out and has large family room finished with wet bar. This is a must see!”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Call Jannel Fossen at 307-362-4911 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

  • $530,000
  • Gorgeous Custom Built Home
  • 2.19 Acres of Land
  • Horses Welcome
  • 3 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 4,142 Square Feet
  • Vaulted Ceilings
  • Open Concept
  • Granite Counters
  • Solid Hard Wood Doors
  • Stainless Steel Appliances
  • Fully tiled bath
  • Separate tub & shower master bath
  • Arch Ways
  • Custom cabinets
  • Coffered Ceiling in Entry Way
  • HUGE XXL Garage
  • Hardwood floors
  • Crown molding through out
  • 2 Large Stone Gas Fireplaces
  • Custom Brickwork
  • Wet Bar
  • Walk-Out Basement

Schedule a Viewing with Jannel Fossen

Phone:  307-362-4911

Granite Counter Top Kitchen with Custom Cabinets

Dining Room
Spacious Living Room with Rock Wall Fireplace


Entry Way with Coffered Ceiling

Bedroom


Bedroom 2
Bedroom 3
Bathroom 1


Bathroom 2
Basement
Basement Wet Bar
Back Porch
XXL Attached Garage
