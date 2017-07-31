4 Wild Horse Road – Rock Springs, WY

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 4,142 SQ. FT.

2 Large Stone Gas Fireplace, HUGE XXL Attached Garage, 2.19 Acres



Gorgeous custom built home on over 2 acres of land! Horses welcome. Real hard wood trim and solid hard wood doors throughout entire home. HUGE XXL garage for all your toys! Basement is a walk-out and has large family room finished with wet bar. This is a must see!”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Additional details about this home:

$530,000

Gorgeous Custom Built Home

2.19 Acres of Land

Horses Welcome

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

4,142 Square Feet

Vaulted Ceilings

Open Concept

Granite Counters

Solid Hard Wood Doors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Fully tiled bath

Separate tub & shower master bath

Arch Ways

Custom cabinets

Coffered Ceiling in Entry Way

HUGE XXL Garage

Hardwood floors

Crown molding through out

2 Large Stone Gas Fireplaces

Custom Brickwork

Wet Bar

Walk-Out Basement

Granite Counter Top Kitchen with Custom Cabinets

Dining Room

Spacious Living Room with Rock Wall Fireplace



Entry Way with Coffered Ceiling

Bedroom



Bedroom 2

Bedroom 3

Bathroom 1



Bathroom 2

Basement

Basement Wet Bar

Back Porch

XXL Attached Garage

.



