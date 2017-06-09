40 MPH Gusts; Sunny, With a High Near 83



Gusty southwest winds are expected for most of the area today and again on Saturday. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will move into the north and west this afternoon into tonight. The warm temperatures and increasing wind will continue snowmelt and increase flooding conditions. Many main stem rivers are expected to crest this weekend. Please use extreme caution around local streams and rivers.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a southwest wind 19 to 29 mph becoming west southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 74..