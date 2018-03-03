Snow in the west will be light today, becoming heavier tonight. The passage of a cold front will spread snow east of the Divide late tonight and Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler Sunday through Tuesday before gradually warming again.

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Patchy blowing snow after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night Patchy blowing snow before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 31. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.