A weather system will move across the Cowboy State through the day today, bringing mostly cloudy skies and increased chance of snow. Snowfall will be minimal, with 1 to 3 inches in the mountains early, and a trace to less than 2 inches across lower elevations later in the day and overnight. Another fast moving system will move in on Thursday producing strong winds in northern Johnson county, and then potential High Winds for the Cody Foothills Thursday night.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.