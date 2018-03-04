40 Percent Chance Of Snow, Mainly Before 5pm

A Pacific cold front will drift across the state today keeping snow west and spreading snow east. Temperatures will become cooler; snow will decrease in the evening and overnight hours. Also, expect some morning fog in Johnson and Natrona counties as well as gusty winds across the south.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Monday Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Friday A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.