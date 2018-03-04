40 Percent Chance Of Snow, Mainly Before 5pm

A Pacific cold front will drift across the state today keeping snow west and spreading snow east. Temperatures will become cooler; snow will decrease in the evening and overnight hours. Also, expect some morning fog in Johnson and Natrona counties as well as gusty winds across the south.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Monday
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.