400 Faith Drive – Green River, WY

3 BD. | 2 BATH | 3651 SQ. FT.

Oversized Heated Garage, Lots of RV Parking, Large Kitchen



If you are looking for a spacious home with plenty of RV Parking & garage space then this house is calling you!

3 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the main floor with open space living. Large updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters! Gas Fireplaces and solid wood floors.

Large family room in the lower level with 1 bedroom and bath a wet bar area and game area!

This home is located in a established area with mature landscaping! Did I mention a 4 stall garage!

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

$379,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

3651 SQ. FT.

Spacious home

Lots of RV Parking

Large attached garage

Spacious living room

Large updated kitchen

Stainless appliances

Granite counters

Fireplace

Solid wood floors

Wet bar & game area in basement

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.